Casey’s General Stores Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:CASY)

Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th.

Casey’s General Stores has raised its dividend by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Casey’s General Stores has a dividend payout ratio of 20.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to earn $6.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

Shares of CASY opened at $145.64 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $122.86 and a 52-week high of $181.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.50.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CASY shares. BidaskClub upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.09.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

