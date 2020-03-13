CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (IGR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on March 31st

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th.

NYSE IGR opened at $5.81 on Friday. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $8.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.90.

About CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

