CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Lowered to “Underweight” at KeyCorp

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Cfra dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.53.

Shares of CNP opened at $14.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.89. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $14.63 and a 52 week high of $31.17.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $187,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,646,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,517,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 18,904.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,970,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,811 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,558,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,282,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

