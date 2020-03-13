Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CSFL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Centerstate Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub cut Centerstate Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Centerstate Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Centerstate Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens cut Centerstate Bank from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of CSFL opened at $16.01 on Monday. Centerstate Bank has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $26.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $208.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centerstate Bank will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Centerstate Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Centerstate Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.66%.

In related news, CFO William E. V. Matthews purchased 5,000 shares of Centerstate Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $77,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,346.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David G. Salyers purchased 3,000 shares of Centerstate Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.72 per share, for a total transaction of $53,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,988 shares in the company, valued at $354,187.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $534,375 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,075,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,709 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,528,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,145,000 after purchasing an additional 129,768 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,813,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,288,000 after purchasing an additional 137,769 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,146,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,108,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,672,000 after purchasing an additional 465,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

About Centerstate Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

