CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) PT Lowered to C$2.50 at National Bank Financial

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$3.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.16.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Shares of TSE:CEU opened at C$0.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.86, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $537.76 million and a P/E ratio of 7.67. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$0.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, Director John Michael Hooks sold 21,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.07, for a total value of C$45,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,450,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,001,611.78. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $157,826 over the last 90 days.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.