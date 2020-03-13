Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) Major Shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New Sells 708,155 Shares

Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 708,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $4,950,003.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CSBR stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.57. Champions Oncology Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.31 million, a PE ratio of -46.56 and a beta of 1.60.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Champions Oncology had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 45.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Champions Oncology Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Champions Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Champions Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Champions Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Champions Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $766,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $829,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $1,279,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Champions Oncology by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 174,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 35,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

About Champions Oncology

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

