Charles E. Green III Buys 1,100 Shares of National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Stock

National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Director Charles E. Green III purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.06 per share, for a total transaction of $33,066.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,960.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

National Bankshares stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. National Bankshares Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.91 and a 12-month high of $48.82. The stock has a market cap of $194.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in National Bankshares by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 467,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,018,000 after purchasing an additional 18,203 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in National Bankshares by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 95,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in National Bankshares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in National Bankshares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in National Bankshares by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 16,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKSH. ValuEngine raised shares of National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

