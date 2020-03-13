Charles N. Funk Buys 1,000 Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Stock

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) CEO Charles N. Funk bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 116,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MOFG opened at $20.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.33. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.87 and a twelve month high of $39.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $387.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 381.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 20.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MOFG. ValuEngine downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

