Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 15,075 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,796,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,075 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $389,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Day & Ennis LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,771,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $883,061.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,238.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $88.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.79. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $86.32 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

