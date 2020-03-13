Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 293,715 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,732,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,715 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $458,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 27.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 325,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,316,000 after purchasing an additional 69,486 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $273,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.2% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 28,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 198.5% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 42,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.1% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 17,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 56.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T opened at $31.33 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Moffett Nathanson lowered AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.03.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.