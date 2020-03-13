Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Buys 182,286 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,883,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 182,286 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned about 0.21% of Chevron worth $468,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Alley Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 554,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 514.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 170,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,212,000 after purchasing an additional 142,700 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 5,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $76.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.56 and a 200 day moving average of $114.88. The firm has a market cap of $156.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $72.86 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.19.

In other news, Director John Frank acquired 400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $534,975.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.