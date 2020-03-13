Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,198,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,261 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $354,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,912,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,814,000 after purchasing an additional 930,617 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,707,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter.

VOO opened at $226.48 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $225.81 and a 1-year high of $311.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.68.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

