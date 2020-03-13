Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Has $307.05 Million Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,300,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,683 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $307,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPG. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.33.

NYSE PPG opened at $89.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.10. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.44 and a 12 month high of $134.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

