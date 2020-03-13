Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Has $416.49 Million Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,895,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,638 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned 1.51% of Eversource Energy worth $416,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1,564.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,597,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,499,000 after purchasing an additional 23,888 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at $421,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $115,271.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ES has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Eversource Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.62.

ES opened at $82.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.31. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $69.09 and a 52 week high of $99.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.58.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.80%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

