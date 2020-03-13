Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Invests $456.18 Million in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,099,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $456,180,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned about 1.06% of Truist Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $3,326,227,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,698,203,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $734,890,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $719,424,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $463,245,000. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Truist Financial stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $28.94 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

