Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases 80,495 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,122,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,495 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of United Technologies worth $467,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UTX opened at $102.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $103.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $92.80 and a 12-month high of $158.44.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.