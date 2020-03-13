Chemours (NYSE:CC) & SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR (NYSE:SHWDY) Financial Review

Chemours (NYSE:CC) and SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Chemours pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Chemours pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR pays out 5.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Chemours has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Chemours is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Chemours has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chemours and SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemours $5.53 billion 0.28 -$52.00 million $2.51 3.70 SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR $8.27 billion 3.28 $667.11 million $5.91 3.07

SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Chemours. SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chemours, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Chemours and SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemours 0 7 4 1 2.50 SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chemours currently has a consensus price target of $23.15, suggesting a potential upside of 149.19%. Given Chemours’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chemours is more favorable than SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares Chemours and SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemours -0.92% 52.65% 5.69% SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.1% of Chemours shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Chemours shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Chemours beats SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging. The Fluoroproducts segment provides fluoroproducts, including refrigerants, and industrial fluoropolymer resins and derivatives under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brand names. The Chemical Solutions segment offers industrial and specialty chemicals for gold production, oil and gas, water treatment, electronics, and automotive industries. It also provides sodium cyanide through its mining solutions business; and performance chemicals and intermediates, such as methylamines, glycolic acid, and Vazo free radical initiators. The Chemours Company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR

Showa Denko K.K. operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates in six segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene, propylene, C4 fraction, cracked fuel oils, etc.; and organic chemicals, including vinyl acetate monomer, vinyl and ethyl acetate, allyl alcohol, acetaldehyde, acetic acid, and allyl ester resins, as well as polypropylene. The Chemicals segment provides functional chemicals, such as polymer emulsion and unsaturated polyester resins; industrial gases comprising liquefied carbon dioxide, dry ice, oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen, argon, fusing ethylene, and helium; basic chemicals that include liquefied ammonia, acrylonitrile, and chloroprene rubber; and electronic chemicals, which comprise high-purity gases for electronics. The Electronics segment offers aluminum based and glass based hard disks (HDs); aluminum substrates for HDs; LED chips, epitaxial wafers, rare earth magnetic alloys, and lithium-ion battery materials; MOCVD epitaxial wafers; and advanced battery materials. The Inorganics segment provides alumina electrical fillers fused materials, abrasive grains lapping and polishing materials, plasma spraying materials, refractories, alumina for heat-radiation fillers, spherical alumina, hexagonal boron nitride, lubrication and mold-release agents, and polishing materials; and graphite electrodes. The Aluminum segment offers aluminum capacitor foils and aluminum sheets; extruded and forged products, aluminum cylinders, cast rods of aluminum alloys, compressors, heat exchangers, and power semiconductor cooling devices; and aluminum beverage cans. The Others segment engages in the general trading and building materials business; and sells chemicals, resins, metals, and electronic materials. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

