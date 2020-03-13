Chemours Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CC)

Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 99,425 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,620% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,780 call options.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cfra raised shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Chemours from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

In other Chemours news, Director Richard H. Brown acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $105,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 220,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,532,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 479.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CC opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.04. Chemours has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 2.21.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Chemours had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 52.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.76%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

