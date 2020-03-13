CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 8,780 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $5,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 639,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,621,000 after purchasing an additional 80,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,447,000.

Shares of SCZ opened at $43.23 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $62.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.39 and a 200-day moving average of $59.27.

