CIBC World Markets Inc. Decreases Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,273 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMT. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $963,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in American Tower by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

NYSE:AMT opened at $217.83 on Friday. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $185.70 and a 52 week high of $258.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.15 billion, a PE ratio of 51.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $241.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.75.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total value of $289,626.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $682,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,598 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,400.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,774 shares of company stock worth $1,579,766. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. New Street Research raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.08.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Read More: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.