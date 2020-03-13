CIBC World Markets Inc. Decreases Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Retirement Network purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 347,700 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $881.16, for a total value of $306,379,332.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total transaction of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 430,019 shares of company stock valued at $377,445,113 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $603.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $843.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $823.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $565.01 and a fifty-two week high of $940.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $890.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $831.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $720.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $861.15.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

