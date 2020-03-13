CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $6.44 Million Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 213.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,872 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $6,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,601,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,802,000 after buying an additional 74,332 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,015,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,063,000 after buying an additional 22,368 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 782,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,489,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 774,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,398,000 after buying an additional 14,346 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 734,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,525,000 after buying an additional 151,954 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $2,621,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,263,499.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. Buckingham Research downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from to in a research note on Tuesday. Argus downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.13.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $30.27 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $135.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.18 and its 200-day moving average is $113.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

