CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $7.19 Million Stock Holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $7,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKC. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,485,000 after buying an additional 85,607 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,011,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,650,000 after buying an additional 12,721 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 727,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,533,000 after buying an additional 20,216 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 698,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,622,000 after buying an additional 85,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 619,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,164,000 after buying an additional 85,378 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $131.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1-year low of $131.09 and a 1-year high of $174.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.67 and its 200-day moving average is $163.68.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MKC. ValuEngine lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America began coverage on MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

