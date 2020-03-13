CIBC World Markets Inc. Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 108.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,671 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Change Path LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 13,580 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $1,672,000. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,982 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,910 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE opened at $285.00 on Friday. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $252.03 and a 1-year high of $386.74. The stock has a market cap of $152.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.48.

In related news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,470.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,793 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,469 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

