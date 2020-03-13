CIBC World Markets Inc. Lowers Holdings in Eni SpA (NYSE:E)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,202 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of ENI by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ENI by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,970 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ENI by 179.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ENI by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of ENI by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of E opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eni SpA has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $36.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.00, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average of $29.72.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.18). ENI had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $18.23 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Eni SpA will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on E shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ENI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

