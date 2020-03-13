CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,639 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,229 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $7,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in General Motors by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,150,278 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,700,000 after purchasing an additional 33,781 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,507 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in General Motors by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,008 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in General Motors by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 304,120 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from to in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NYSE GM opened at $23.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.29. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.54%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.