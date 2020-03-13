CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 12,891 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,891 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $8,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. King Wealth now owns 20,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 8,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 689,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,596,000 after acquiring an additional 60,677 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 538,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,139,000 after acquiring an additional 94,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 20,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $40.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.54. Blackstone Group LP has a 52-week low of $33.60 and a 52-week high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.63%.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,618,455.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 327,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $8,449,704.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Blackstone Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.10.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

