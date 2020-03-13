CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 666,087 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its position in Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,899,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 666,087 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $8,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 2,170.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,518,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319,519 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 142,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 46,200 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 38.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “sell” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.64.

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $4.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $561.16 million, a P/E ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

