CIBC World Markets Inc. Trims Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,077 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $4,746,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,350,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,809,000 after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 33,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 70,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 125,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $94.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $81.62 and a 52-week high of $125.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.01.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $2,964,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,558,569.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $8,949,250 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Fiserv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.08.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

