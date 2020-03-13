Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $18.88, but opened at $17.72. Cimarex Energy shares last traded at $17.09, with a volume of 315,769 shares.

Specifically, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $30,140.00. Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.28 per share, with a total value of $162,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $258,380 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.81. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.06). Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Cimarex Energy’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.94%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 234.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 814.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1,610.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

