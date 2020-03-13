Cinemark Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 18,418 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,773% compared to the typical daily volume of 641 put options.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, February 21st. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

In other Cinemark news, Director Lee Roy Mitchell acquired 74,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $1,935,076.00. Also, CEO Mark Zoradi acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $517,400.00. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Cinemark by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,738,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,655 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at $39,328,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,414,000 after purchasing an additional 806,467 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,302,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,081,000 after purchasing an additional 488,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 377.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 580,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,661,000 after purchasing an additional 458,951 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNK opened at $14.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.92. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $43.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $788.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is 88.34%.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

