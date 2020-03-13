Cipher Capital LP Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Cipher Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 575.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,886 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP owned 0.09% of Sally Beauty worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 1,096.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 702,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 643,502 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 964.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 414,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 147,897 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 32,562 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 301,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $95,013.00. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $120,870.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 28,150 shares of company stock valued at $357,508. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average of $15.64. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $21.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.67.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 376.67% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $980.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SBH shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson raised shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

