Cipher Capital LP Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Cipher Capital LP cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 74.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,378 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 55,622 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nike by 6.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,178 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Nike by 6.5% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 15,689 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Nike during the third quarter worth $258,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Nike by 8.6% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 44,775 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Nike by 11.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,442 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,212.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 271,916 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,864. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NKE opened at $74.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.52. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $73.00 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $130.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.79.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

