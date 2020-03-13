Cipher Capital LP Has $2.03 Million Position in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Cipher Capital LP reduced its position in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,626 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Avalara were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Barton Investment Management acquired a new stake in Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at $1,258,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 3,310.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 149,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 144,729 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter worth $1,734,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $67.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -105.11 and a beta of 0.45. Avalara Inc has a 1 year low of $53.04 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.02.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $107.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.09 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avalara Inc will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $1,098,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 763,957 shares in the company, valued at $55,921,652.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $30,998.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,366.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,523,363 over the last quarter. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVLR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Avalara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.46.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

