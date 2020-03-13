Cipher Capital LP Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Cipher Capital LP lessened its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 80.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,201 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 253,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,232,000 after buying an additional 79,206 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DG opened at $141.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.42. Dollar General Corp. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $167.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.44%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.35.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

