Cipher Capital LP Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 31,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 376,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after buying an additional 23,445 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 208,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,701,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $37.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $167.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.65. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.19.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

