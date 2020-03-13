Cipher Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.81.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $76.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $71.79 and a 1 year high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III purchased 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,212.28. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,760.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

