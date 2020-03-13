Cipher Capital LP Trims Holdings in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Cipher Capital LP trimmed its position in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,845 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,876 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFPT opened at $91.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -39.11 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.24 and a 200 day moving average of $120.24. Proofpoint Inc has a 52-week low of $90.53 and a 52-week high of $133.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.11 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. Proofpoint’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.02, for a total value of $610,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $698,686.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $2,337,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,927,592.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,763,425. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFPT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Proofpoint from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Proofpoint from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.75.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

