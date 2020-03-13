Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,492 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 74,241 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 893.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,802,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319,352 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,786,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 163.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,052,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,241,000 after buying an additional 652,584 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 52.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,833,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,853,000 after buying an additional 628,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,255,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,005,000 after buying an additional 392,171 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.78. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

CFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.85.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $98,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,888.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

