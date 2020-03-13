Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $5.00. The stock had previously closed at $2.21, but opened at $2.02. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Clean Energy Fuels shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 5,138,374 shares.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James raised Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 27,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $73,656.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,568,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,139,913.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 101,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 73,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 13.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares during the period. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $413.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Clean Energy Fuels had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $119.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

