Clive Thomas Johnson Sells 700,000 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.07, for a total value of C$4,249,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,321,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,233,295.65.

B2Gold stock opened at C$4.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$3.24 and a 12 month high of C$6.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion and a PE ratio of 14.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.48%.

BTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cormark upped their target price on B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Pi Financial set a C$6.50 target price on B2Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. B2Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.84.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

