Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $7.42, but opened at $7.85. Cloudera shares last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 17,018,565 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLDR shares. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Cloudera from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Cloudera from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Cloudera from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.54.

In related news, Director Robert G. Bearden sold 196,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $2,317,240.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 438,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,187,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $68,167.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,688.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 375,361 shares of company stock worth $4,356,495 over the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cloudera by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 88,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cloudera by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,978,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,110,000 after buying an additional 25,052 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cloudera in the 4th quarter valued at $791,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudera in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,062,000. Finally, Icahn Carl C bought a new stake in Cloudera in the 3rd quarter valued at $485,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

