Coats Group PLC (LON:COA) Insider David Gosnell Acquires 173,410 Shares

Coats Group PLC (LON:COA) insider David Gosnell acquired 173,410 shares of Coats Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of £98,843.70 ($130,023.28).

Shares of LON:COA opened at GBX 55.50 ($0.73) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.61. Coats Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 51.05 ($0.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 88 ($1.16). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 68.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 72.40. The company has a market capitalization of $802.17 million and a P/E ratio of 8.41.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This is an increase from Coats Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Coats Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Coats Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on Coats Group from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Coats Group from GBX 76 ($1.00) to GBX 73 ($0.96) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 80.20 ($1.05).

Coats Group plc manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides sewing threads; engineered yarns; metal, plastic, and spiral zippers; and interlinings and reflective tapes for apparel, automotive and other transport, composite, electronic textile, fashion accessories travel and luggage, footwear, household and recreation, medical, health and food, personal protection, wire and cable, and other applications.

