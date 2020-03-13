Colgate-Palmolive (CL) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on May 15th

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Colgate-Palmolive has increased its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 56 consecutive years. Colgate-Palmolive has a dividend payout ratio of 57.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.3%.

NYSE:CL opened at $63.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $63.20 and a 1-year high of $77.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $50,356.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,956.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $5,100,120.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,353,311.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,357 shares of company stock valued at $20,812,533. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

