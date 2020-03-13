Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,788 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,110,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,829,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,334 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,904,661 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $985,053,000 after acquiring an additional 281,206 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,403,227 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $823,703,000 after acquiring an additional 317,246 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 6.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,125,466 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $726,936,000 after acquiring an additional 951,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,419,970 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $603,496,000 after acquiring an additional 228,250 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $34.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.60. The firm has a market cap of $172.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

