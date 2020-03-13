Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires 395 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 58,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $445,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 784.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 161,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 10,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WPM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.10.

WPM stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 663.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $223.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.57 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

