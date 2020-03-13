Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires New Shares in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 380.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,771,000 after acquiring an additional 234,396 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 343,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $200,182,000 after purchasing an additional 208,608 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,432,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,002,907,000 after purchasing an additional 186,633 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,248,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,601,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $934,646,000 after purchasing an additional 72,959 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $482.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1-year low of $417.49 and a 1-year high of $599.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $566.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $564.12.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $583.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cfra lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $635.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $650.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $620.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $589.88.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

