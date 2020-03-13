Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Grows Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 63.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 519.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,153,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,962,000 after buying an additional 2,645,001 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $131,844,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,823,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,849,000 after buying an additional 1,368,033 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 517.8% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,297,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,649,000 after buying an additional 1,087,400 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,193,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,970,000 after buying an additional 1,024,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock opened at $43.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $106.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.76. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.82 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Deutsche Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.34.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

