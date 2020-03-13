Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $785,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $13,160,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.8% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 60,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $115.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.59 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEP. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cfra upped their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.42.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

