Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Increases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,210,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 20,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 355,609 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,323,000 after acquiring an additional 104,359 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 119,697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 18,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 27,774 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.83.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $39.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.04, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $59.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $3,855,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 902,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,376,961. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $983,917.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,930,668. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

